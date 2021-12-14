Muggy forecast for Tuesday night!

Happy Tuesday as a muggy night shapes up! This morning, we were dealing with dense fog across a number of locations.

This is likely happening again in these next 24 hours. During your afternoon, temperatures will remain warmer than usual for mid-December at that 70+ degree mark. Sunshine with clouds was now the theme earlier, but ceilings have been low all day today.

60s return tonight to overnight across Southshore locations, and we’ll be a tad cooler north of Lake Pontchartrain.

We’ll stay mostly dry Wednesday and Thursday until rain chances return Friday into your weekend. Another cold front will arrive Saturday with 60s back for highs by Sunday. Right now, the forecast for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day looks warm as temperatures may top out near 80.

We’ll have more information on WGNO News at 6PM and 10PM.