Much needed, drier and quieter forecast for the week ahead!

Conditions will be becoming drier now that all storms continue moving off of the coast.

Pockets of heavy rain in WGNO’s viewing area remain the theme Monday ahead a pattern change evolving.



At that point, brief temperature relief continues toning down afternoon highs.



Precipitation totals should be minimal until late Thursday as drier air moves east, then the localized higher amounts become possible next weekend.

Temperatures plus increasing humidity work together to bring real feels up near triple digits by Tuesday, but conditions finally become “cooler” than average according to the Climate Prediction Center’s Temperature Outlook September 5th to September 11th.



Highs reach 90s while lows reach 70s, yet it will seem much hotter once factoring in index values beyond one hundred degrees.

Gulf of Mexico waters are quiet, too, but further east, National Hurricane Center meteorologists keep watching moderate chances for formation potential just off of Africa’s coast as well as high chances for formation potential just off of America’s East Coast.



Invest 99-L will likely be becoming a tropical depression soon near the Caribbean Sea, within one or two days, even, so we are watching closely. Right now, no local threats or impacts are expected as it looks to head west toward Central America, south of the United States.



August marks Hurricane Season 2020’s official peak, given NOAA’s updated forecast for “extremely active” months ahead until November. The next three names on this year’s list are Nana, Omar, and Paulette.



Keep your umbrella close tomorrow afternoon after lunch when splash and dash storms pop up!



Apply sunscreen when exercising because the theme is heat! Don’t forget also staying hydrated plus shaded, especially when outside with any pets as asphalt heats up well beyond actual temperatures during summertime locally.