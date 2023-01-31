Fog is already developing and is dense in spots late Tuesday. Expect the worst of the fog to be along and south of I-12 through the night. We have another dense fog advisory in effect for much of the area south of a slow moving front. Please be careful traveling tonight and early Wednesday.

The placement of that front will have a big impact on temperatures. A few miles one way or the other will make a difference. On Wednesday it looks like it moves to the south keeping us cooler with mostly low to mid 60s to the south. Areas north of the lakes though will struggle to get past the mid 50s. It will be quite chilly to the north. Then Thursday ahead of the next front most of the area gets back in the mid 70s.

That next front will bring another round of rain as it moves through. This will be late Thursday and Thursday night, followed by another round of cooler and drier air for Friday through the weekend.