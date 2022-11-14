Rain and storms continue to move across the area Monday evening. Right now most of this is moderate rain with embedded storms. There are a few stronger storms near the coast and just offshore. Those storms are closer to the warm front that is currently draped south of the coast.

It looks like the bulk of the strongest activity will stay offshore. However a few storms could sneak inland by a few miles. If that happens then we may see warnings issued.

The Storm Prediction Center has a level 1 threat outlook for tonight basically for areas south of I-12. Strong wind gusts and isolated tornadoes would be possible with any storms that intensify in these areas.

Rain moves east by early Tuesday we stay cool over the next few days. Look for low 60s Tuesday but only 50s for highs the rest of the week with low 50s on Thursday. The coldest night looks to be Thursday night at the moment where areas north of I-10 could see freezing temperatures early Friday.