Much cooler Sunday!

The forecast for your Saturday has been warm as temperatures reached upper 70s or low 80s this afternoon after lunch.

Rain chances return late tonight to Sunday and next week. We have storms rolling into the viewing area now, no severe concerns at the moment.

Anticipate a number of localized heavy downpours in WGNO’s viewing area tonight on radar.

This is happening out ahead of the cold front heading our way.

The Storm Prediction Center is issuing a Marginal Risk for severe thunderstorms, so have ways to receive warning information in case anything is issued.

Temperatures will soon fall into the 60s and 50s once that front has passed.

Overnight, you can anticipate 40s on the Northshore again when waking up Sunday morning. Sunday will be beautiful as temperatures top out in the 60s.

New Orleans 7 Day & Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Saturday

65° / 55°
Rain
Rain 0% 65° 55°

Sunday

59° / 49°
Cloudy
Cloudy 7% 59° 49°

Monday

55° / 49°
Showers
Showers 51% 55° 49°

Tuesday

57° / 46°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 17% 57° 46°

Wednesday

61° / 50°
Sunny
Sunny 5% 61° 50°

Thursday

70° / 60°
Sunny
Sunny 5% 70° 60°

Friday

77° / 65°
Sunny
Sunny 5% 77° 65°

Hourly Forecast

65°

11 PM
Rain
100%
65°

66°

12 AM
Rain
88%
66°

65°

1 AM
Rain
86%
65°

66°

2 AM
Showers
57%
66°

64°

3 AM
Cloudy
16%
64°

63°

4 AM
Cloudy
7%
63°

60°

5 AM
Cloudy
7%
60°

60°

6 AM
Cloudy
13%
60°

58°

7 AM
Cloudy
7%
58°

56°

8 AM
Cloudy
6%
56°

56°

9 AM
Cloudy
6%
56°

56°

10 AM
Cloudy
5%
56°

56°

11 AM
Cloudy
5%
56°

57°

12 PM
Cloudy
4%
57°

58°

1 PM
Cloudy
4%
58°

59°

2 PM
Cloudy
3%
59°

60°

3 PM
Cloudy
3%
60°

60°

4 PM
Mostly Cloudy
3%
60°

59°

5 PM
Mostly Cloudy
3%
59°

59°

6 PM
Mostly Cloudy
3%
59°

58°

7 PM
Cloudy
15%
58°

57°

8 PM
Cloudy
15%
57°

56°

9 PM
Cloudy
15%
56°

55°

10 PM
Cloudy
15%
55°

