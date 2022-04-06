It is still warm out there early Wednesday evening with temperatures in the low to 80s across the area and dewpoints are in the upper 60s and 70s. Changes are on the way though as a cold front is moving through the state. Temps are only in the 60s along the I-20 corridor and that cooler air will be moving our way tonight.

Look for the front to push through the area later this evening. It looks like this will be mostly a dry front with just a passing shower possible as it moves through. Winds will shift to the northwest tonight and Thursday as we see lows generally in the 50s tomorrow morning. Afternoon highs Thursday will only rebound back into the low to mid 70s.

Cool mornings will be the story through the weekend with widespread 40s by Friday and Saturday morning. Temperatures will stay in the low to mid 70s through Saturday. Humidity will stay low through the weekend as well.