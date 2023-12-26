Good Morning, New Orleans! Expect cool and cloudy conditions for the next couple of days.

High temperatures Tuesday and Wednesday will be in the upper 50s to low 60s under mostly cloudy skies. Overnight lows will be in the 40s.

Another cold front will move across the area by Thursday, bringing chilly air and low humidity to the Gulf Coast. High pressure will build into the region behind the front, which will provide calm conditions and clear skies through the weekend.

Thursday and Friday look to be the coldest days of the upcoming week with highs only in the low to mid 50s. Morning lows are forecast to be in the low 30s north and upper 30s south.

Temperatures will rebound slightly over the weekend, with highs in the low 60s and lows in the 40s on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day.