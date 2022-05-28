Over the weekend we will continue to see plenty of sun each afternoon. Highs will be in the upper 80s to around 90 degrees across the area each day.

After a brief break from the humidity, expect the for humid air from the Gulf to move back into the area on Memorial Day with highs in the upper 80s again.

Spotty showers could pop back up by Tuesday, but right now it doesn’t look like anything more than scattered coverage. Rain chances Tuesday are at about 40 percent, dropping down to 30 percent on Wednesday.

Humidity will continue to increase as we go through next week, which will in turn make the heat index rise as well. Highs will be in the upper 80s for most of the week, but it will feel more like the low to mid 90s.