Tonight, low temperatures will drop into the mid to upper 60s for the Northshore while locations south generally stay in the low 70s.

Heading into Monday, our temperatures will be slightly above average for late-May. Highs will top out in the mid to upper 80s under mostly sunny skies.

Expect skies to remain mostly sunny to partly cloudy for the first few days of the week with daily rain chances of 20 to 40 percent. Humidity will decrease slightly, making it feel a little more comfortable through at least Wednesday.