After rounds of heavy thunderstorms throughout the day, the wet weather is finally starting to come to an end.

Tonight, an isolated shower or two will be possible, but most locations will begin to dry out as the rain moves east out of the area. Expect partly to mostly cloudy skies overnight with temperatures dropping from the 70s this evening into the mid 60s by sunrise Sunday.

Sunday will start out with some cloud cover, but mostly sunny skies are expected to return by the early afternoon. High temperatures tomorrow will likely reach the mid to upper 80s, but the high humidity will make it fell like the low 90s during the peak of daytime heating.

Rain chances are low at just around 20 percent both Sunday and Monday. After that, there will be a 30 to 40 percent chance for rain each afternoon through Friday.