Expect calm weather to continue for the next few days with low rain chances at less than 20 percent.

Tuesday morning, some patchy fog will be possible near the Pearl River and along the Mississippi Gulf Coast. By Tuesday afternoon, skies will likely feature more sun than clouds as an area of weak high pressure moves over the region.

Highs will top out in the mid to upper 80s on Tuesday and Wednesday, but slightly lower humidity will make it feel more comfortable.

The humidity returns by Thursday as we enter a weather pattern that would typically be seen in the summer months. Expect partly cloudy skies Thursday through Saturday with rain chances at around 30 to 40 percent each day – mainly in the afternoon.