NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Calm conditions are expected for the next few days as high pressure builds into the region.

Tonight, partly cloudy to mostly clear skies are expected as temperatures cool from the lower 90s into the upper 70s by sunrise.

Rain chances are forecast to drop down to around 20 percent Monday through Thursday. Mostly sunny skies are expected each day with high temperatures in the low to mid 90s. A slight drop in humidity will make it feel a little more comfortable for the next couple of days.

In the tropics, the National Hurricane Center is tracking Tropical Storm Don, currently located over the northern Atlantic. Don is forecast to remain over open water and poses no threat to land.

The NHC is also watching one area in the tropical Atlantic that has a 30 percent chance of formation over the next seven days. This system is moving into an environment that is only marginally favorable for development due to the dry air and Saharan dust surrounding it.

