After a stormy start to Tuesday, skies have cleared up nicely this afternoon with warm, seasonable temperatures across Southeast Louisiana.

This afternoon, high temperatures top out in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Overnight, temperature drop into the 50s on both sides of Lake Pontchartrain.

Expect skies to remain mostly clear over the next 48 hours with lots of sunshine. Highs Wednesday and Thursday (St. Patrick’s Day) look to be slightly warmer, in the mid to upper 70s.

Humidity levels will stay elevated through the remainder of the week, making it feel slightly warmer during the peak of daytime heating in the afternoons.

Rain chances stay very low until late Thursday night into Friday. Our next storm system then may bring another round of strong to severe storms, but it is still a little too far out to pinpoint exact threats and timing.

Stay tuned for forecast updates on air with WGNO and online at wgno.com for the latest!