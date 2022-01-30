Clear skies and mild temperatures end out a beautiful weekend along the Gulf Coast! Highs late Sunday afternoon were about 10 to 15 degrees warmer than Saturday, bringing our temperatures closer to our seasonal average for late January.

Overnight lows will be in the mid 40s for the southshore and in the lower 40s or upper 30s north and west of Lake Pontchartrain.

Winds will continue picking up out of the south and southwest as we head into Monday. These southerly winds will bring in warmer, more humid air over the next few days. Expect daytime highs to be in the mid to upper 60s across Southeast Louisiana and South Mississippi for Monday and Tuesday.

We will continue to see temperatures trend warmer through at least the first half of the week. By Wednesday, temperatures reach the lower 70s during the day. Rain chances start to come back by late Tuesday and continue through Wednesday and Thursday.

Scattered showers are expected Tuesday into Wednesday, with rain coverage increasing on Thursday. Some of the storms may have heavy downpours and may lead to minor street flooding, but the overall severe risk is low. Models currently show between 2 and 4 inches of rainfall over the next 5 days.

The rain clears out early Friday morning as another cold front pushes through ahead of next weekend. A light freeze will be possible along the north shore early Saturday morning.