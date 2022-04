Good Morning, New Orleans! Coming off of a hot weekend across the city and region, our forecast for this week is much improved!



Temperatures will remain in 70s today to Wednesday before 80s return Thursday into our upcoming weekend!

Rain chances remain low, so some good news as we welcome back the Zurich Classic, French Quarter Fest, and two Pelicans Playoff games!

Humidity will be low, as well after a muggy weekend! Have the best day today!