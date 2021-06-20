Mostly dry Sunday night, rainy Monday on the way!

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Happy June! Once again, the forecast for today across New Orleans and southeast Louisiana is nice and cool with humidity and a few storms keeping temperatures lower!

Afternoon highs were, area-wide, reaching the 80s. Overnight, over both Northshore and Southshore locations, expect 70s on both sides of Lake Pontchartrain!

Today to early Monday, there’s the chance we see additional widespread rain chances! Scattered activity cannot be ruled out with each day presenting about a 60% threat of showers through your upcoming week’s start.

Of course, this is going to mean temperatures rise into mostly upper 80s or low 90s by mid-week! Typical forecasts for late June!

Right now, no immediate concerns amid open waters! These next 48 hours look calm as far as potential tropical development, a much welcome change. Now, Claudette is tracking way away from Louisiana, continually moving inland in the south, eventually nearing North Carolina before moving back off of the east coast.

Soak up these gradually warming temperatures while they last and keep up as more information in WGNO.com articles plus each newscast will be available the whole day today. Catch us live during WGNO News at 10PM! Happy official first day of Summer!

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

New Orleans 7 Day & Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Sunday

82° / 79°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 0% 82° 79°

Monday

83° / 76°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 81% 83° 76°

Tuesday

85° / 77°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 81% 85° 77°

Wednesday

88° / 79°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 47% 88° 79°

Thursday

88° / 78°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 42% 88° 78°

Friday

88° / 78°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 35% 88° 78°

Saturday

88° / 78°
Isolated Thunderstorms
Isolated Thunderstorms 31% 88° 78°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

82°

6 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
82°

82°

7 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
82°

81°

8 PM
Cloudy
15%
81°

80°

9 PM
Cloudy
15%
80°

80°

10 PM
Cloudy
15%
80°

80°

11 PM
Cloudy
4%
80°

80°

12 AM
Cloudy
9%
80°

80°

1 AM
Cloudy
19%
80°

80°

2 AM
Cloudy
19%
80°

80°

3 AM
Cloudy
24%
80°

81°

4 AM
Few Showers
32%
81°

81°

5 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
42%
81°

80°

6 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
80°

80°

7 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
80°

81°

8 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
81°

81°

9 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
56%
81°

80°

10 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
56%
80°

80°

11 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
58%
80°

80°

12 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
56%
80°

81°

1 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
59%
81°

82°

2 PM
Thunderstorms
62%
82°

83°

3 PM
Thunderstorms
75%
83°

81°

4 PM
Thunderstorms
81%
81°

79°

5 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
59%
79°

Interactive Radar

Popular

Latest News

More News