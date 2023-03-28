After rounds of showers and thunderstorms earlier today, conditions are expected to remain calm for the next couple of days.

Tonight, temperatures are expected to cool into the upper 40s for the Northshore. Meanwhile, locations south of Lake Pontchartrain will be about 5 to 10 degrees warmer, only dropping into the mid 50s by sunrise.

Wednesday will be much cooler as cloud cover blankets the Gulf Coast for at least the first part of the day. The lack of sunshine, along with a cooler and drier air mass moving in, will lead to high temperatures only reaching the mid to upper 60s.

Skies are expected to gradually clear throughout the afternoon and early evening. The forecast for Wednesday At The Square looks mostly clear with temperatures in the low to mid 60s.

Temperatures warm back into the mid 70s Wednesday under sunny skies. Cloud cover builds back in some Friday as highs rise into the low 80s.