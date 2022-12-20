Rain is expected to continue into this morning with scattered showers lingering through Tuesday afternoon.

Most locations will remain dry Wednesday, but wet weather returns Thursday as another cold front moves in.

This next system will send a blast of arctic air south, plunging temperatures into the 30s for highs on Friday with overnight lows in the teens and 20s.

Windy conditions will make it feel much colder. The latest forecast models show wind chill values or “feels like” temperatures in the single digits for the Northshore by early Friday morning, with locations south of Lake Pontchartrain seeing the teens.

Temperatures stay frigid again Friday night into Saturday, with gradually warming expected after Christmas Day.