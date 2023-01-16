After a chilly couple of days over the weekend, temperatures have rebounded and are now above normal for this time of the year.

Overnight, temperatures are expected to remain steady in the mid to upper 60s under mostly cloudy skies. There is a slight chance for rain, about 30%, as isolated showers develop through early Tuesday morning.

Temperatures will be close to record highs both Tuesday and Wednesday as we heat into the upper 70s and low 80s. Breezy conditions can be expected as winds from the south bring warmer air and moisture into the region. Winds may gust up to 30 mph.

Our next cold front moves in late Wednesday night into early Thursday. Once the front clears, daytime high temperatures will drop back into the 60s through the upcoming weekend.