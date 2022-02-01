Rain chances return today and continue through Wednesday and Thursday as a series of disturbances move across the northern Gulf of Mexico.

We begin the day with mostly cloudy skies with scattered showers expected by the afternoon. This on and off rain activity will continue into Wednesday before rain coverage becomes widespread on Thursday. On Thursday, showers throughout the day may produce brief downpours with heavy rainfall. This may lead to minor street flooding, but the overall severe risk is low.

Models currently show between 2 and 4 inches of rainfall over the next few days.

The rain clears out early Friday morning as another cold front pushes through ahead of next weekend. Highs will be around 70 through Thursday but only around 50 behind the front Friday and into the weekend. A light freeze will be possible along the north shore early Saturday morning.