Our next storm system begins to move in on Thursday.

Thanksgiving will start out dry for most locations with clouds increasing throughout the day. Rain will start to move in through the afternoon and evening, and some of that rain could be heavy at times.

Rain chances remain elevated through Friday with lingering showers into the first half of Saturday as well. Wet weather is expected to clear out by Sunday with nice weather to end the weekend.

Temperatures will not get that cold behind this storm system. Look for high temperatures in the 60s over the weekend with lows in the 40s and 50s.