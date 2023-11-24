NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Cool and cloudy weather is expected to continue through the weekend for most of the Gulf Coast.

A few light showers across the area this morning will taper off by the middle of the day. Otherwise, cloudy skies are expected as temperatures warm slightly into the upper 50s and low 60s this afternoon.

Mostly cloudy skies will likely stick around through the weekend and early next week as temperatures stay below average for late November. Typically this time of the year, New Orleans sees a high temperature of about 69 degrees. High temperatures are forecast to stay in the upper 50s to mid 60s for the next several days.

Rain chances are elevated once again on Sunday as another cold front moves across the region. Scattered showers will be possible ahead of the front, but widespread storms are not anticipated at this time.

Temperatures will stay cool after the front clears with highs in the 50s and 60s and lows in the 40s.

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.

Latest Posts