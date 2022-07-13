An area of low pressure that the National Hurricane Center has been watching in the northern Gulf looks to be weakening.

This system, partially related to a decaying front currently located over the Southeast U.S. now has a 0 percent chance of formation through the next 5 days. Development of this system is not expected as it drifts just offshore of the northern Gulf Coast throughout the week.

Regardless of development, periods of heavy rain will be possible along portions of the northern Gulf coastline from Louisiana to the Florida Panhandle over the next several days. However, the heaviest downpours look to stay offshore.

Rain chances will remain elevated at 50 to 70 percent for the rest of the week. No single day will be a washout, but heavy downpours will be possible with any storms that pop up.

Minor flooding will be possible for Southeast Louisiana where some locations may receive between 3 and 5 inches of rainfall between now and the weekend.

With the extra cloud cover and higher rain chances, temperatures will likely stay cooler with mid to upper 80s for highs each day. Look up tonight to see the International Space Station and Super Buck Moon from 8:50 p.m. to 8:57 p.m. across southeast Louisiana!