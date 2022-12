We’ll remain mostly dry and mostly cloudy on Monday, but storms return Tuesday night into Wednesday.

Strong to severe storms will be possible, with damaging wind gusts and isolated tornadoes being the main threats. The Storm Prediction Center has placed all of South Louisiana under a “Slight Risk” for severe weather, which is threat level 2 out of 5.

The rain will clear by Wednesday night and much cooler and drier air will push into the region with the passage of a strong cold front.