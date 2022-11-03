Another nice night is on the way. Lows tonight will be similar to what we say early this morning with widespread 50s and 60s.

Temperatures will warm into the low 80s Friday and into the weekend. Humidity will increase a bit as well which may lead to the potential for fog on Friday morning, especially for those close to water.

The latest models show the next front moving into the region on Saturday. With that front, rain chances will be high with showers and thunderstorms in the area. Some of the storms may have heavy rainfall and some wind gusts, but the overall severe threat is low.

Rain chances might linger into late Saturday night or early Sunday, but the best chance will be during the day Saturday.

After the front passes, temperatures will stay mild and slightly above normal heading in to early next week.