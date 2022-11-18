Chilly weather will continue through the weekend and into early next week. Today, high temperatures will top out in the upper 50s — about a 30 degree increase from our morning lows in the 20s and 30s.

Sunshine will stick around throughout the day, but overnight cloud cover will increase as an area of low pressure over the Gulf moves north. This system will bring us some rain on Saturday, mainly in the second half of the day. Rain chances are at around 70 percent.

The wet weather will clear out late Saturday night and we will be dry once again on Sunday. High temperatures will remain in the 50s through at least Tuesday before a gradual warming trend begins. Overnight lows will remain in the 30s and 40s.