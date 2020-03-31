Morning storms with changes to follow

A cold front is moving across Mississippi and Louisiana Tuesday morning bringing rain and the chance for strong storms as it moves through.

A band of storms is along the front with isolated cells out ahead of it. The main threat of severe weather is strong wind gusts. Expect locally heavy rain as well.

While low, the possibility for a tornado exists as well. Overall the best chance of severe weather is north of I-12 and especially in southern MS this morning.

There is a much cooler air mass behind this front. Temperatures drop into the 50s near the I-20 corridor.

This will lead to a cooler and refreshing feel over the next couple of days.

Expect windy conditions Tuesday afternoon with northwest winds of 15-20.