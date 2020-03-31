Morning storms with changes to follow

Weather

A cold front is moving across Mississippi and Louisiana Tuesday morning bringing rain and the chance for strong storms as it moves through.

by:

Posted: / Updated:

A cold front is moving across Mississippi and Louisiana Tuesday morning bringing rain and the chance for strong storms as it moves through.

A band of storms is along the front with isolated cells out ahead of it. The main threat of severe weather is strong wind gusts. Expect locally heavy rain as well.

While low, the possibility for a tornado exists as well. Overall the best chance of severe weather is north of I-12 and especially in southern MS this morning.

There is a much cooler air mass behind this front. Temperatures drop into the 50s near the I-20 corridor.

This will lead to a cooler and refreshing feel over the next couple of days.

Expect windy conditions Tuesday afternoon with northwest winds of 15-20.

Share this story

7 - Day and Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

80° / 57°
Isolated thunderstorms
Isolated thunderstorms 30% 80° 57°

Wednesday

75° / 61°
A few clouds
A few clouds 0% 75° 61°

Thursday

80° / 67°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 0% 80° 67°

Friday

81° / 69°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 10% 81° 69°

Saturday

80° / 68°
Chance of showers
Chance of showers 50% 80° 68°

Sunday

85° / 72°
Partly cloudy, chance of a thunderstorm
Partly cloudy, chance of a thunderstorm 30% 85° 72°

Monday

86° / 75°
A few thunderstorms possible
A few thunderstorms possible 40% 86° 75°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

76°

8 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
76°

76°

9 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
76°

77°

10 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
77°

78°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
78°

78°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
78°

77°

1 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
77°

79°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
79°

80°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
80°

79°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
79°

77°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
77°

75°

6 PM
Sunny
0%
75°

72°

7 PM
Sunny
0%
72°

69°

8 PM
Clear
0%
69°

67°

9 PM
Clear
0%
67°

65°

10 PM
Clear
0%
65°

63°

11 PM
Clear
0%
63°

62°

12 AM
Clear
0%
62°

61°

1 AM
Clear
0%
61°

61°

2 AM
Clear
0%
61°

60°

3 AM
Clear
0%
60°

59°

4 AM
Clear
0%
59°

59°

5 AM
Clear
0%
59°

58°

6 AM
Clear
0%
58°

58°

7 AM
Sunny
0%
58°

Popular

Latest News

More News