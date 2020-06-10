Video: Morning storms then much nicer

Locally heavy rain is moving across the area Wednesday morning

Locally heavy rain is moving across the area Wednesday morning. Some gusty winds and lightning will also be possible.

These storms will continue through the morning ahead of a cold front. Some standing water is possible in the areas of heavy rain. Be careful driving around through the morning.

Behind this front the air is much drier.

Dewpoints go from near 80 in southeast Louisiana to the low 50s in Shreveport. That is going to make things feel so much nicer the rest of the week through the weekend, especially during the morning hours.

The humidity stays low through most of the weekend and then starts to come back early next week.

Afternoon temperatures will still be hot through the weekend with highs around 90.

7 - Day and Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

91° / 74°
Heavy thunderstorms
Heavy thunderstorms 90% 91° 74°

Thursday

87° / 73°
Sunshine
Sunshine 0% 87° 73°

Friday

89° / 74°
Abundant sunshine
Abundant sunshine 0% 89° 74°

Saturday

90° / 76°
A few clouds
A few clouds 10% 90° 76°

Sunday

90° / 76°
Sunshine
Sunshine 10% 90° 76°

Monday

91° / 76°
Sunshine
Sunshine 10% 91° 76°

Tuesday

90° / 76°
Sunny
Sunny 10% 90° 76°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

74°

9 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
74°

75°

10 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
75°

77°

11 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
77°

80°

12 PM
Thunderstorms
70%
80°

83°

1 PM
Thunderstorms
70%
83°

86°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
86°

88°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
88°

89°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
89°

90°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
90°

89°

6 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
89°

87°

7 PM
Sunny
10%
87°

84°

8 PM
Sunny
10%
84°

81°

9 PM
Clear
10%
81°

81°

10 PM
Clear
0%
81°

80°

11 PM
Clear
0%
80°

79°

12 AM
Clear
0%
79°

78°

1 AM
Clear
0%
78°

77°

2 AM
Clear
0%
77°

76°

3 AM
Clear
0%
76°

75°

4 AM
Clear
0%
75°

74°

5 AM
Clear
0%
74°

74°

6 AM
Sunny
0%
74°

74°

7 AM
Sunny
0%
74°

76°

8 AM
Sunny
0%
76°

