Video: Morning storms then much nicer

Locally heavy rain is moving across the area Wednesday morning. Some gusty winds and lightning will also be possible.

These storms will continue through the morning ahead of a cold front. Some standing water is possible in the areas of heavy rain. Be careful driving around through the morning.

Behind this front the air is much drier.

Dewpoints go from near 80 in southeast Louisiana to the low 50s in Shreveport. That is going to make things feel so much nicer the rest of the week through the weekend, especially during the morning hours.

The humidity stays low through most of the weekend and then starts to come back early next week.

Afternoon temperatures will still be hot through the weekend with highs around 90.