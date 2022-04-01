Dry air and mostly clear skies will mean another cool start to the day on Saturday especially in the northern half of the area. Look for temperatures to drop into the upper 40s to around 50 briefly around sunrise.

Clouds will be moving in on the south shore which will keep temperatures a bit warmer. It still looks like we could see some scattered showers Saturday morning before clearing out later in the day. The best chance of rain is on the south shore. Some locally heavy downpours are possible with the heaviest activity near the coast and offshore. We should begin to dry out by mid afternoon.

Sunday looks great with plenty of sun and upper 70s before rain chances start to come back Monday and Tuesday of next week. Some stronger storms could be possible as well so that will be worth watching to start the week.