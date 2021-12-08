Morning rain and fog then humid

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Fog is thick across the area Wednesday morning and will be with us through 9-10AM at least. A dense fog advisory is in effect. Areas of extremely low visibility are likely, especially from New Orleans eastward. Please be careful as you are driving around. Rain will break up the fog a bit as it moves through.

We also have scattered showers moving across the area. Some of these showers could be locally heavy as they move through. Rain will be ending by mid to late morning. After that we will stay muggy with temperatures in the mid to upper 60s through the day.

We will see a similar setup overnight into Thursday morning in terms of the fog so dense fog is likely again. Thursday will be warmer with upper 70s followed by low 80s on Friday. The main cold front still looks likely on Saturday which will bring rain and cooler, drier conditions by Sunday.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

New Orleans 7 Day & Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

65° / 59°
AM Light Rain
AM Light Rain 69% 65° 59°

Thursday

78° / 71°
PM Showers
PM Showers 39% 78° 71°

Friday

81° / 72°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 17% 81° 72°

Saturday

75° / 47°
Rain
Rain 78% 75° 47°

Sunday

58° / 53°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 2% 58° 53°

Monday

69° / 61°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 6% 69° 61°

Tuesday

73° / 63°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 8% 73° 63°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

60°

9 AM
Light Rain
72%
60°

61°

10 AM
Rain
78%
61°

62°

11 AM
Showers
40%
62°

64°

12 PM
Cloudy
5%
64°

64°

1 PM
Cloudy
4%
64°

64°

2 PM
Cloudy
4%
64°

64°

3 PM
Cloudy
3%
64°

64°

4 PM
Cloudy
5%
64°

64°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
6%
64°

63°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
7%
63°

62°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
7%
62°

62°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
7%
62°

61°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
7%
61°

61°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
8%
61°

60°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
8%
60°

60°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
8%
60°

60°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
8%
60°

61°

2 AM
Mostly Cloudy
8%
61°

62°

3 AM
Mostly Cloudy
8%
62°

62°

4 AM
Cloudy
16%
62°

63°

5 AM
Cloudy
16%
63°

63°

6 AM
Cloudy
12%
63°

63°

7 AM
Cloudy
15%
63°

64°

8 AM
Cloudy
16%
64°

Interactive Radar

Popular

Latest News

More News