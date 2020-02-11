Morning fog then more spring

Another warm and muggy afternoon is on the way today.

With all the humidity there is some fog this morning. Most of this fog is near the coastal areas and marine spots. This will be tapering off by mid morning.

Otherwise another warm afternoon for the area. Look for mid to upper 70s across the area

Less wind than the past couple of days. We will still have some scattered showers and a few storms across the area. Rain chance 40%. Still the better rain chance Wednesday night as the front is moving through. Cooler and drier behind that front.