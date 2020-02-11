Watch Now
Morning fog then more spring

Weather

Another warm and muggy afternoon is on the way today. With all the humidity there is some fog this morning. Most of this fog is near the coastal areas and marine spots. This will be tapering off by mid morning.

Otherwise another warm afternoon for the area. Look for mid to upper 70s across the area

Less wind than the past couple of days. We will still have some scattered showers and a few storms across the area. Rain chance 40%. Still the better rain chance Wednesday night as the front is moving through. Cooler and drier behind that front.

7 - Day and Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

78° / 67°
Showers possible in the afternoon
Showers possible in the afternoon 40% 78° 67°

Wednesday

79° / 56°
Windy, afternoon showers and thunderstorms
Windy, afternoon showers and thunderstorms 40% 79° 56°

Thursday

59° / 44°
Mostly cloudy
Mostly cloudy 20% 59° 44°

Friday

60° / 48°
Sunshine
Sunshine 0% 60° 48°

Saturday

66° / 59°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 20% 66° 59°

Sunday

69° / 62°
Chance of showers
Chance of showers 50% 69° 62°

Monday

75° / 65°
Chance of afternoon showers
Chance of afternoon showers 30% 75° 65°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

69°

7 AM
Cloudy
0%
69°

70°

8 AM
Cloudy
0%
70°

71°

9 AM
Cloudy
0%
71°

73°

10 AM
Cloudy
0%
73°

74°

11 AM
Cloudy
10%
74°

75°

12 PM
Cloudy
20%
75°

76°

1 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
76°

77°

2 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
77°

77°

3 PM
Cloudy
20%
77°

76°

4 PM
Few Showers
30%
76°

75°

5 PM
Few Showers
30%
75°

74°

6 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
74°

73°

7 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
73°

72°

8 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
72°

71°

9 PM
Cloudy
20%
71°

71°

10 PM
Cloudy
20%
71°

70°

11 PM
Cloudy
20%
70°

69°

12 AM
Cloudy
20%
69°

69°

1 AM
Cloudy
20%
69°

69°

2 AM
Cloudy
20%
69°

69°

3 AM
Cloudy
20%
69°

68°

4 AM
Cloudy
20%
68°

68°

5 AM
Cloudy
20%
68°

68°

6 AM
Cloudy
20%
68°

