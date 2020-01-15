Morning fog again as early spring continues

A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect until 10 AM Wednesday morning for most of the area. Once again visibilities will be below one mile in many locations. Plan on needing extra time on your morning commute and always remember to use low beam headlights in the fog, not bright.

Like yesterday that fog will be dissipating by late morning and transitioning to cloud cover. A few peaks of sun are possible.

Another warm day on the way with mid to upper 70s for the afternoon. Muggy conditions continue as well.

Thursday a weak cold front brings a few showers but overall still warm through the first half of the weekend.

 

7 - Day and Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Monday

77° / 67°
Thunderstorms developing in the afternoon
Thunderstorms developing in the afternoon 40% 77° 67°

Tuesday

78° / 67°
Scattered thunderstorms possible
Scattered thunderstorms possible 40% 78° 67°

Wednesday

78° / 58°
Afternoon thunderstorms developing, windy
Afternoon thunderstorms developing, windy 40% 78° 58°

Thursday

61° / 44°
Cloudy
Cloudy 20% 61° 44°

Friday

60° / 48°
Mainly sunny
Mainly sunny 0% 60° 48°

Saturday

64° / 56°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 20% 64° 56°

Sunday

70° / 59°
Chance of showers
Chance of showers 50% 70° 59°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

70°

9 AM
Cloudy
20%
70°

72°

10 AM
Cloudy
20%
72°

75°

11 AM
Cloudy
20%
75°

76°

12 PM
Cloudy
20%
76°

76°

1 PM
Cloudy
20%
76°

76°

2 PM
Cloudy
20%
76°

76°

3 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
76°

76°

4 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
76°

75°

5 PM
Cloudy
20%
75°

73°

6 PM
Cloudy
20%
73°

72°

7 PM
Cloudy
20%
72°

71°

8 PM
Cloudy
20%
71°

70°

9 PM
Cloudy
20%
70°

70°

10 PM
Cloudy
20%
70°

70°

11 PM
Cloudy
20%
70°

70°

12 AM
Cloudy
20%
70°

70°

1 AM
Cloudy
20%
70°

70°

2 AM
Cloudy
20%
70°

69°

3 AM
Cloudy
20%
69°

69°

4 AM
Cloudy
20%
69°

69°

5 AM
Cloudy
20%
69°

69°

6 AM
Cloudy
20%
69°

68°

7 AM
Cloudy
20%
68°

69°

8 AM
Cloudy
20%
69°

