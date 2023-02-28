Look for clouds to develop again through the evening and in to tonight with the moisture still over the area. Some patchy fog is possible near the coast but in general this will mostly present itself as cloud cover with lows only in the upper 60s to low 70s. Expect afternoon temperatures in the low to mid 80s through Thursday.

On Thursday our next trough begins to move in from the west. This system will be diving down into the central plains and pushing east Thursday night. Expect a cold front to move through with that. This front has the chance to bring rain and storms across the area. Right now there is a low end severe weather threat with these storms as well, although the best chance will stay north of our area.

Behind the front look for cooler and drier weather to move in. Highs through the weekend will only be in the low 70s with upper 40s and low 50s for lows. It will feel much more seasonable for this time of year.