More typical summer storms today

Rain chances will remain higher than normal over the next couple of days but the development will be more daytime heating based as opposed to a boundary or disturbance moving through.

Look for scattered showers and storms to develop south of I-10 and near the coast through the morning. This development then shifts to near I-10 by early afternoon, and on the north shore through the afternoon as well.

These cells will be more spotty in nature and the locally heavy downpours will be more isolated and confined to those cells. However with the saturated ground any downpours that last for a long time could still produce street flooding. Look for areas of heavy rain through the day.

This pattern continues Thursday before we see less coverage overall by Friday. Highs will stay around 90-92 over the next few days.

