Showers and storms will be popping up each afternoon through Sunday but in a bit more standard summer pattern. This means more localized downpours and warmer temperatures if you are not getting rained on. These cells will still have the chance to produce heavy downpours. As always avoid driving through flooded roads.

This pattern will continue through the weekend. Expect most of the rain to diminish at night but then redevelop each afternoon with the daytime heating. Look for highs around 90-92 before rain moves in. After that some areas will stay hot that are farther away from the rain while areas nearby will fall into the low 80s.

A localized flood threat will be possible each day due to the slow moving nature of these cells.