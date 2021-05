NEW ORLEANS-- May is Military Appreciation Month and the USO’s T-shirt Campaign is in its 11th year. Actor Wilmer Valderrama from "That 70's Show" and Country Singer and "American Idol" star Kellie Pickler have teamed up with USO to help spread the word on the USO's T-Shirt campaign. WGNO's Kenny Lopez spoke with the two stars about their support for the USO.

The campaign is a way for Americans to show their support of the military by donating to the USO. The t-shirt is dubbed the “Official Uniform of the Military Supporter,” and is a wonderful way of showing support to our heroes.