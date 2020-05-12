More summer-like pattern this week!

We’re waving goodbye to the cooler than average temperatures! A steady warming trend is on the way, along with increasing humidity.

The next 5-10 days are showing no signs of any more big cool downs, with long-range forecast guidance showcasing a warmer than average pattern across the Eastern United States.

Scattered showers & a few thunderstorms look possible by Thursday as moisture continues to increase.

We will have to keep an eye on late weekend into early next week, as a storm system tries to inch slightly closer from the west. This feature could help bump up rain chances.