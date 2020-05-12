Watch Now
More summer-like pattern this week!

Scattered thunderstorms possible by Thursday.

We’re waving goodbye to the cooler than average temperatures! A steady warming trend is on the way, along with increasing humidity.

The next 5-10 days are showing no signs of any more big cool downs, with long-range forecast guidance showcasing a warmer than average pattern across the Eastern United States.

Scattered showers & a few thunderstorms look possible by Thursday as moisture continues to increase.

We will have to keep an eye on late weekend into early next week, as a storm system tries to inch slightly closer from the west. This feature could help bump up rain chances.

7 - Day and Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Monday

82° / 65°
Mostly clear
Mostly clear 0% 82° 65°

Tuesday

83° / 70°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 10% 83° 70°

Wednesday

86° / 71°
Plenty of sun
Plenty of sun 10% 86° 71°

Thursday

82° / 71°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 80% 82° 71°

Friday

83° / 71°
Scattered thunderstorms possible
Scattered thunderstorms possible 50% 83° 71°

Saturday

85° / 71°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 20% 85° 71°

Sunday

83° / 71°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 80% 83° 71°

Hourly Forecast

70°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
70°

69°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
69°

68°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
68°

67°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
67°

67°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
67°

67°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
67°

67°

5 AM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
67°

67°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
67°

68°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
68°

72°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
72°

75°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
75°

77°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
77°

79°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
79°

80°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
80°

81°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
81°

81°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
81°

81°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
81°

81°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
81°

80°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
80°

79°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
79°

77°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
77°

75°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
75°

74°

9 PM
Mostly Clear
0%
74°

73°

10 PM
Mostly Clear
10%
73°

