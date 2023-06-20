NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Good Morning, New Orleans! Finally, we are a little bit cooler this morning coming off of last night’s storms. While a washout is not anticipated on any given day, rain chances will be around 70 percent through your afternoon and evening. Most models show a fairly dry morning with storms developing in the early afternoon until just after sunset, many of which could be severe.

Any storms that develop may produce frequent lightning and thunder, locally heavy downpours, and gusty winds. Most rain will come to an end shortly after sunset as we lose daytime heating that fuels the afternoon storms. The Storm Prediction Center is issuing a Slight Risk for severe weather in parts of the viewing area. A Flood Watch is issued through tonight.

Temperatures are expected to warm into the upper 80s to low 90s. A Heat Advisory is issued for those all Louisiana parishes in our viewing area with feels like temperatures ranging from 103-108.

Highs through Tuesday afternoon will generally range from 88-92 and of course it will get cooler if any storms pop up nearby.

In the tropics, the National Hurricane Center is highlighting an unorganized disturbance just off of Africa’s coast with moderate development potential and one a bit further west.

This is now classified as Tropical Storm Bret. It could become a hurricane by the weekend. We’ll be watching it closely as it tracks west this week into Saturday.

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.

Latest Posts