NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The National Hurricane Center continues to highlight the central and western Gulf of Mexico for tropical development potential early next week.

A wave currently moving through the Bahamas will continue west through next week. Right now, this system is a very broad area of low pressure. However, there is a chance it will develop as it moves west. Right now, it looks like any development will be on the lower end, but it is something worth watching. Any impacts for our area are likely to be brief with the potential for rain on Monday. However, this system may stay farther south and not even bring us any moisture.

The main story through the weekend will continue to be the heat. Temperatures will top out around 99-102 across much of the area. An excessive heat warning is in effect for Saturday for much of the area.

The only real break from the heat would be from rain with that wave if we get any. Otherwise it looks like it will be another hot week next week.

