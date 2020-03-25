More record warmth

Another day of record high temperatures is likely around the area.

Another day of record high temperatures is likely around the area. The current record in New Orleans is 84 and we will most likely see temperatures of 85-87 by this afternoon.

There will be some slight changes though. First of all less wind than we saw on Tuesday. Also the breeze that is out there will be a bit more northerly. A weak front is up to the north, and while that fades out some of of the air behind it may be able to push into the area.

That will mean beautiful conditions again tonight and temperatures that cool down a bit more by Thursday morning.

Nothing major, but some low 60s north will be a change from the past few mornings.

Otherwise this warm pattern will be continuing through Saturday.

7 - Day and Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

Morning clouds followed by afternoon sun
Thursday

Mix of sun and clouds
Friday

Partly cloudy
Saturday

Times of sun and clouds
Sunday

Mostly cloudy
Monday

Mostly cloudy
Tuesday

Scattered thunderstorms possible
Hourly Forecast

10 AM
Cloudy
0%
11 AM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
12 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
1 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
2 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
3 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
4 PM
Sunny
0%
5 PM
Sunny
0%
6 PM
Sunny
0%
7 PM
Sunny
0%
8 PM
Clear
0%
9 PM
Clear
0%
10 PM
Clear
10%
11 PM
Clear
10%
12 AM
Clear
10%
1 AM
Clear
10%
2 AM
Clear
10%
3 AM
Clear
10%
4 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
5 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
6 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
7 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
8 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
9 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
