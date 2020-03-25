More record warmth

Another day of record high temperatures is likely around the area.

Another day of record high temperatures is likely around the area. The current record in New Orleans is 84 and we will most likely see temperatures of 85-87 by this afternoon.

There will be some slight changes though. First of all less wind than we saw on Tuesday. Also the breeze that is out there will be a bit more northerly. A weak front is up to the north, and while that fades out some of of the air behind it may be able to push into the area.

That will mean beautiful conditions again tonight and temperatures that cool down a bit more by Thursday morning.

Nothing major, but some low 60s north will be a change from the past few mornings.

Otherwise this warm pattern will be continuing through Saturday.