Coming off of a warm Independence Day, our wet weather pattern continues into this shortened work week.

Expect temperatures to stay a little bit below average thanks to increased cloud cover and elevated rain chances. Highs will reach the upper 80s for most locations, but a few inland spots on the Northshore may hit 90 degrees.

We’ll start out the day mostly cloudy with a few showers possible, especially along the coast. By the middle of the day, rain coverage will increase across most of the WGNO viewing area. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are in the forecast from the early afternoon through the early evening hours.

The Weather Prediction Center has outlined most of Southeast Louisiana under a Level 1 out of 4 risk for flooding.

Our rain chances will stay at about 50 to 60 percent Wednesday, before dropping down to around 40 percent for the rest of the week.

In the tropics, all areas of activity that we have been watching for the last several days have either dissipated or moved out of the Atlantic basin. The National Hurricane Center says development is not expected over the next 5 days.