More rain to start the week

Another day with heavy rain around the area is in store for your Monday. It looks like a similar setup to Sunday with storm clusters to the northwest of us moving in through the day.

Actually we probably see two types of development through the day. Look for activity triggered by daytime heating by late morning. After that a line of storms will be moving towards the area by the afternoon.

Like yesterday locally heavy rain will be possible through the day. This could lead to street flooding issues and standing water. The ground is very saturated from the past few weeks so it will not take much.

After today the rain chance looks a bit more spotty through the rest of the week. We will likely see activity be more daytime heating based as temperatures climb to around 90. However overall rain chances each day will still be higher than normal.

Monday

89° / 78°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 58% 89° 78°

Tuesday

87° / 78°
Isolated Thunderstorms
Isolated Thunderstorms 38% 87° 78°

Wednesday

88° / 78°
Isolated Thunderstorms
Isolated Thunderstorms 32% 88° 78°

Thursday

87° / 78°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 44% 87° 78°

Friday

86° / 78°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 41% 86° 78°

Saturday

87° / 78°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 48% 87° 78°

Sunday

87° / 79°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 39% 87° 79°

79°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
16%
79°

82°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
16%
82°

83°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
15%
83°

82°

11 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
58%
82°

82°

12 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
58%
82°

84°

1 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
45%
84°

88°

2 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
88°

88°

3 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
42%
88°

86°

4 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
49%
86°

85°

5 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
54%
85°

84°

6 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
44%
84°

82°

7 PM
Mostly Cloudy
24%
82°

82°

8 PM
Mostly Cloudy
24%
82°

81°

9 PM
Mostly Cloudy
16%
81°

80°

10 PM
Mostly Cloudy
7%
80°

80°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
80°

80°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
11%
80°

79°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
7%
79°

79°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
12%
79°

79°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
18%
79°

79°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
24%
79°

79°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
21%
79°

79°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
11%
79°

80°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
16%
80°

