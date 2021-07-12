More rain to start the week

Another day with heavy rain around the area is in store for your Monday. It looks like a similar setup to Sunday with storm clusters to the northwest of us moving in through the day.

Actually we probably see two types of development through the day. Look for activity triggered by daytime heating by late morning. After that a line of storms will be moving towards the area by the afternoon.

Like yesterday locally heavy rain will be possible through the day. This could lead to street flooding issues and standing water. The ground is very saturated from the past few weeks so it will not take much.

After today the rain chance looks a bit more spotty through the rest of the week. We will likely see activity be more daytime heating based as temperatures climb to around 90. However overall rain chances each day will still be higher than normal.