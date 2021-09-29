More rain on the way Thursday!

After a lovely weekend and start to our week, we have rain, humidity, and a few localized heavy downpours back in our forecast for these next couple of days. A Street Flood Advisory was issued for Terrebonne and Lafourche until 3:45PM. Right now, no flood alerts remain in effect. Your forecast for our first official weekend of fall included nothing but sunshine with highs topping out about the low to mid 80s! We’ll see a steady increase in afternoon highs now through late week. Again, in Northshore locations, overnight lows will reach the low 70s. Across the Southshore, expect 70s!

Tomorrow, continue the theme of widespread rain chances! These stick around a few days before we see more improvements by this weekend. Again, look for heavy downpours in the afternoon on radar that could lead to possible street flooding with drainage systems covered by debris. Enjoy your seasonal, slightly warmer forecast for the next few days when its dry.

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

73° / 72°
Light Rain
Light Rain 0% 73° 72°

Thursday

83° / 73°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 57% 83° 73°

Friday

84° / 74°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 22% 84° 74°

Saturday

84° / 74°
PM Thunderstorms
PM Thunderstorms 44% 84° 74°

Sunday

80° / 72°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 75% 80° 72°

Monday

82° / 70°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 46% 82° 70°

Tuesday

81° / 67°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 24% 81° 67°

Hourly Forecast

73°

6 PM
Showers
62%
73°

73°

7 PM
Thunderstorms
64%
73°

72°

8 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
58%
72°

73°

9 PM
Cloudy
24%
73°

74°

10 PM
Cloudy
15%
74°

73°

11 PM
Cloudy
15%
73°

73°

12 AM
Cloudy
17%
73°

73°

1 AM
Cloudy
24%
73°

73°

2 AM
Cloudy
24%
73°

73°

3 AM
Mostly Cloudy
24%
73°

73°

4 AM
Mostly Cloudy
24%
73°

73°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
24%
73°

73°

6 AM
Few Showers
32%
73°

73°

7 AM
Showers
36%
73°

76°

8 AM
Showers
35%
76°

78°

9 AM
Showers
39%
78°

80°

10 AM
Showers
38%
80°

81°

11 AM
Showers
37%
81°

83°

12 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
49%
83°

81°

1 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
57%
81°

81°

2 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
56%
81°

81°

3 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
57%
81°

81°

4 PM
Showers
41%
81°

81°

5 PM
Mostly Cloudy
24%
81°

