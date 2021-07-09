More rain on the way as we dive into the weekend!

The weekend is looking a little drier but we will still be dealing with storms. Unlike today it looks like the activity over the weekend will be more daytime heating based. So when temperatures reach near 90 these storms will be popping up. Look for locally heavy downpours with the stronger activity.

Keep in mind the ground is very saturated from all the rain recently so any heavy downpours that don’t move out quickly can lead to street flooding. This will especially be possible in the metro New Orleans area. 

Temperatures will stay around 90-92 for the high through early in the week with isolated summer storms each afternoon. The good news is no tropical activity in the near future.

New Orleans 7 Day & Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Friday

80° / 79°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 0% 80° 79°

Saturday

89° / 79°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 42% 89° 79°

Sunday

89° / 78°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 58% 89° 78°

Monday

87° / 78°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 35% 87° 78°

Tuesday

88° / 78°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 37% 88° 78°

Wednesday

87° / 78°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 38% 87° 78°

Thursday

87° / 78°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 38% 87° 78°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

80°

11 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
80°

80°

12 AM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
80°

80°

1 AM
Cloudy
15%
80°

81°

2 AM
Cloudy
15%
81°

81°

3 AM
Cloudy
17%
81°

81°

4 AM
Cloudy
21%
81°

81°

5 AM
Cloudy
16%
81°

81°

6 AM
Cloudy
24%
81°

81°

7 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
31%
81°

82°

8 AM
Cloudy
23%
82°

83°

9 AM
Cloudy
24%
83°

84°

10 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
37%
84°

85°

11 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
38%
85°

86°

12 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
37%
86°

87°

1 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
36%
87°

88°

2 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
31%
88°

87°

3 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
42%
87°

86°

4 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
41%
86°

86°

5 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
33%
86°

85°

6 PM
Mostly Cloudy
17%
85°

84°

7 PM
Mostly Cloudy
4%
84°

84°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
5%
84°

82°

9 PM
Mostly Cloudy
6%
82°

82°

10 PM
Mostly Cloudy
9%
82°

Interactive Radar

