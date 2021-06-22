More rain in the forecast for Wednesday!

Weather

Once again, the forecast for today across New Orleans and southeast Louisiana is nice and cool with humidity and a few storms keeping temperatures lower!

Afternoon highs were, area-wide, reaching the 80s. Overnight, over both Northshore and Southshore locations, expect 70s on both sides of Lake Pontchartrain.

All day today into this evening, there’s the chance we see additional widespread rain chances! Scattered activity cannot be ruled out with about a 60% threat of showers throughout your night tonight. Watch for localized heavy downpours that could lead to street flooding in some areas, much like we were seeing Monday.

Of course, this is going to mean temperatures rise into mostly upper 80s or low 90s by mid-week! Typical forecasts for late June!

Right now, no immediate concerns amid open waters! These next 48 hours look calm as far as potential tropical development, a much welcome change. Watching just one tropical wave off of the Windward Islands’ coast with minimal chances for organization on satellite!

Soak up these gradually warming temperatures while they last and keep up as more information in WGNO.com articles plus each newscast will be available the whole day today. Catch us live during WGNO News at 6PM and 10PM.

New Orleans 7 Day & Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

82° / 76°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 0% 82° 76°

Wednesday

84° / 78°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 87% 84° 78°

Thursday

87° / 78°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 70% 87° 78°

Friday

86° / 77°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 41% 86° 77°

Saturday

86° / 77°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 36% 86° 77°

Sunday

86° / 77°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 45% 86° 77°

Monday

85° / 77°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 50% 85° 77°

Hourly Forecast

81°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
81°

81°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
81°

81°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
81°

80°

10 PM
Mostly Clear
4%
80°

79°

11 PM
Mostly Clear
4%
79°

79°

12 AM
Mostly Clear
4%
79°

79°

1 AM
Clear
6%
79°

78°

2 AM
Clear
8%
78°

78°

3 AM
Clear
8%
78°

78°

4 AM
Clear
20%
78°

78°

5 AM
Mostly Clear
24%
78°

78°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
78°

79°

7 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
43%
79°

80°

8 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
59%
80°

82°

9 AM
Thunderstorms
68%
82°

82°

10 AM
Thunderstorms
66%
82°

84°

11 AM
Thunderstorms
75%
84°

83°

12 PM
Thunderstorms
81%
83°

84°

1 PM
Thunderstorms
77%
84°

83°

2 PM
Thunderstorms
72%
83°

84°

3 PM
Thunderstorms
74%
84°

83°

4 PM
Thunderstorms
73%
83°

84°

5 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
41%
84°

84°

6 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
39%
84°

