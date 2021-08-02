More rain in the forecast for Tuesday!

Good afternoon on this Monday! The forecast for early August across New Orleans and southeast Louisiana is no longer extreme with dangerous heat as a result of intense storms today to keep temperatures cooler in comparison on the month’s normal trends. Feels like conditions are now within 70s or 80s only after a heat advisory was issued across WGNO’s viewing area for many consecutive days. Afternoon highs will reach the 80s, but overnight, over both sides of Lake Pontchartrain, expect 70s. This is quite a change from yesterday’s high of 97!

This evening and much of the coming week, there’s the chance we see additional scattered rain chances! 40% or 50% chances remain the theme. Tomorrow, showers for brief relief are a little more widespread, near 80% of the area can expect rain. This is because a front will makes it way through our region, bringing temperatures down and rain chances up.

Beyond Monday, most rain chances remain daytime heating driven throughout the hottest part of your afternoon after lunch.

Open waters currently stay quiet with minimal Gulf development potential into next week, so some great news there! This is due to Saharan Dust limiting development potential.

New Orleans 7 Day & Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Monday

87° / 78°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 96% 87° 78°

Tuesday

85° / 78°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 72% 85° 78°

Wednesday

89° / 79°
AM Showers
AM Showers 42% 89° 79°

Thursday

90° / 79°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 24% 90° 79°

Friday

89° / 79°
Isolated Thunderstorms
Isolated Thunderstorms 33% 89° 79°

Saturday

89° / 80°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 49% 89° 80°

Sunday

90° / 80°
Isolated Thunderstorms
Isolated Thunderstorms 33% 90° 80°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

79°

3 PM
Thunderstorms
65%
79°

80°

4 PM
Mostly Cloudy
17%
80°

80°

5 PM
Cloudy
18%
80°

85°

6 PM
Cloudy
17%
85°

85°

7 PM
Cloudy
16%
85°

84°

8 PM
Cloudy
24%
84°

83°

9 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
55%
83°

82°

10 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
49%
82°

81°

11 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
48%
81°

81°

12 AM
Light Rain
60%
81°

81°

1 AM
Light Rain
64%
81°

81°

2 AM
Light Rain
69%
81°

80°

3 AM
Light Rain
65%
80°

80°

4 AM
Rain
67%
80°

79°

5 AM
Rain
74%
79°

79°

6 AM
Rain
74%
79°

79°

7 AM
Rain
74%
79°

80°

8 AM
Rain
71%
80°

81°

9 AM
Rain
68%
81°

81°

10 AM
Showers
57%
81°

83°

11 AM
Showers
49%
83°

84°

12 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
54%
84°

84°

1 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
58%
84°

85°

2 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
59%
85°

Interactive Radar

