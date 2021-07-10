More rain in the forecast for Sunday!

Good evening! Once again, the forecast for today across New Orleans and southeast Louisiana is cooler with humidity and a few storms keeping temperatures lower across each side of Lake Pontchartrain! Feels like conditions are now ranging between the upper 80s and 90s.

Afternoon highs reached the upper 80s or 90 once again today. Overnight, over both Northshore and Southshore locations, expect 70s on both sides of Lake Pontchartrain.

Sunday, there’s the chance we see additional widespread rain chances! Scattered activity cannot be ruled out with about a 60% threat of storms. Watch for localized heavy downpours that could lead to street flooding in some areas, much like we were seeing last weekend.

Of course, this is going to mean temperatures rise into mostly upper 80s or low 90s all week, feeling much hotter! Typical forecasts for July!

The tropics are currently quiet with minimal development potential into next week! We are not complaining!

Stay tuned as more information in WGNO.com articles plus each newscast will be available the whole night tonight! Catch us live during WGNO News at 10PM!

Saturday

79° / 79°
Light Rain
Light Rain 0% 79° 79°

Sunday

89° / 79°
PM Thunderstorms
PM Thunderstorms 58% 89° 79°

Monday

86° / 78°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 39% 86° 78°

Tuesday

88° / 78°
PM Thunderstorms
PM Thunderstorms 39% 88° 78°

Wednesday

87° / 78°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 35% 87° 78°

Thursday

86° / 78°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 34% 86° 78°

Friday

87° / 79°
PM Thunderstorms
PM Thunderstorms 40% 87° 79°

78°

7 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
56%
78°

79°

8 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
79°

79°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
79°

82°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
82°

82°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
4%
82°

81°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
4%
81°

81°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
4%
81°

81°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
7%
81°

81°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
11%
81°

81°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
8%
81°

80°

5 AM
Mostly Cloudy
8%
80°

80°

6 AM
Mostly Cloudy
8%
80°

81°

7 AM
Mostly Cloudy
18%
81°

82°

8 AM
Mostly Cloudy
12%
82°

84°

9 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
84°

86°

10 AM
Mostly Cloudy
18%
86°

87°

11 AM
Mostly Cloudy
24%
87°

87°

12 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
37%
87°

89°

1 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
58%
89°

88°

2 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
58%
88°

87°

3 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
58%
87°

85°

4 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
85°

84°

5 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
45%
84°

84°

6 PM
Cloudy
24%
84°

