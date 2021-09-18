More rain in the forecast for Sunday

Weather

It was another very active weather day today across much of the WGNO viewing area. Though we had sunshine and a pleasant forecast for the afternoon, many streets flooded this morning as heavy rain in the area pushed through.

A Flash Flood Watch remained in effect until 7PM tonight but has since expired.

Rain chances return Sunday through much of the upcoming week, and many spots may see locally heavy downpours that could lead to additional localized flash flooding with traditional drainage systems covered by debris. Please have a way to receive warning information on hand.

Look for warm and muggy conditions with scattered showers pretty much each day through Tuesday. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s but feeling significantly hotter.


Mid-week, we FINALLY see a cold front attempting to move through! This would bring cooler temperatures and much lower humidity by the end of next week. Right now, Wednesday looks like the day this will move through, but that could change since are still several days out.

New Orleans 7 Day & Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Saturday

76° / 75°
Clear
Clear 0% 76° 75°

Sunday

84° / 74°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 82% 84° 74°

Monday

86° / 75°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 39% 86° 75°

Tuesday

86° / 74°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 48% 86° 74°

Wednesday

80° / 65°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 11% 80° 65°

Thursday

77° / 63°
Sunny
Sunny 3% 77° 63°

Friday

78° / 65°
Sunny
Sunny 4% 78° 65°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

76°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
15%
76°

76°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
15%
76°

76°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
15%
76°

76°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
15%
76°

76°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
13%
76°

76°

5 AM
Mostly Cloudy
13%
76°

76°

6 AM
Mostly Cloudy
16%
76°

76°

7 AM
Showers
35%
76°

78°

8 AM
Showers
39%
78°

80°

9 AM
Showers
38%
80°

82°

10 AM
Showers
55%
82°

83°

11 AM
Thunderstorms
75%
83°

83°

12 PM
Thunderstorms
76%
83°

83°

1 PM
Thunderstorms
76%
83°

84°

2 PM
Thunderstorms
69%
84°

82°

3 PM
Thunderstorms
75%
82°

82°

4 PM
Thunderstorms
66%
82°

82°

5 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
55%
82°

81°

6 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
46%
81°

79°

7 PM
Mostly Cloudy
24%
79°

78°

8 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
31%
78°

78°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
24%
78°

78°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
24%
78°

77°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
24%
77°

