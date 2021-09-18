More rain in the forecast for Sunday

It was another very active weather day today across much of the WGNO viewing area. Though we had sunshine and a pleasant forecast for the afternoon, many streets flooded this morning as heavy rain in the area pushed through.



A Flash Flood Watch remained in effect until 7PM tonight but has since expired.



Rain chances return Sunday through much of the upcoming week, and many spots may see locally heavy downpours that could lead to additional localized flash flooding with traditional drainage systems covered by debris. Please have a way to receive warning information on hand.



Look for warm and muggy conditions with scattered showers pretty much each day through Tuesday. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s but feeling significantly hotter.





Mid-week, we FINALLY see a cold front attempting to move through! This would bring cooler temperatures and much lower humidity by the end of next week. Right now, Wednesday looks like the day this will move through, but that could change since are still several days out.



Updates will be available online on WGNO.com and tonight during WGNO News at 5PM and 10PM Sunday.

