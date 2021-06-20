More rain in the forecast for Monday!

Happy June! Once again, the forecast for today across New Orleans and southeast Louisiana was nice and cool with humidity and a few storms keeping temperatures lower!

Afternoon highs were, area-wide, reaching the 80s. Overnight, over both Northshore and Southshore locations, expect 70s on both sides of Lake Pontchartrain!

Early Monday, there’s the chance we see additional widespread rain chances! Scattered activity cannot be ruled out with each day presenting about a 60% threat of showers through your upcoming week’s start. Watch for localized heavy downpours that could lead to street flooding in some areas.

Of course, this is going to mean temperatures rise into mostly upper 80s or low 90s by mid-week! Typical forecasts for late June!

Right now, no immediate concerns amid open waters! These next 48 hours look calm as far as potential tropical development, a much welcome change. Now, Claudette is tracking way away from Louisiana, continually moving inland in the south, eventually nearing North Carolina before moving back off of the east coast.

Soak up these gradually warming temperatures while they last and keep up as more information in WGNO.com articles plus each newscast will be available the whole day today. Catch us live during Good Morning New Orleans! Happy official first day of Summer!

New Orleans 7 Day & Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Sunday

78° / 75°
Fair
Fair 0% 78° 75°

Monday

84° / 77°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 80% 84° 77°

Tuesday

85° / 77°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 74% 85° 77°

Wednesday

88° / 79°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 49% 88° 79°

Thursday

89° / 78°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 41% 89° 78°

Friday

88° / 78°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 36% 88° 78°

Saturday

88° / 78°
Isolated Thunderstorms
Isolated Thunderstorms 33% 88° 78°

Hourly Forecast

79°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
6%
79°

79°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
9%
79°

79°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
79°

79°

3 AM
Cloudy
15%
79°

79°

4 AM
Cloudy
16%
79°

78°

5 AM
Cloudy
17%
78°

78°

6 AM
Few Showers
36%
78°

76°

7 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
59%
76°

78°

8 AM
Thunderstorms
68%
78°

78°

9 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
54%
78°

79°

10 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
58%
79°

79°

11 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
58%
79°

80°

12 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
80°

82°

1 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
54%
82°

83°

2 PM
Thunderstorms
61%
83°

82°

3 PM
Thunderstorms
76%
82°

80°

4 PM
Thunderstorms
80%
80°

79°

5 PM
Thunderstorms
74%
79°

79°

6 PM
Thunderstorms
64%
79°

79°

7 PM
Thunderstorms
64%
79°

79°

8 PM
Thunderstorms
62%
79°

79°

9 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
48%
79°

79°

10 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
41%
79°

78°

11 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
48%
78°

