More rain in the forecast for Monday!

Once again, the forecast for today across New Orleans and southeast Louisiana is steamy with humidity and a few storms keeping temperatures lower across both sides of Lake Ponchartrain! Feels like conditions are now ranging between the upper 70s and low 90s, depending on where rain in our area has cooled spots down.

Afternoon highs were, area-wide, reaching the upper 80s. Overnight, over both Northshore and Southshore locations, expect 70s on both sides of Lake Pontchartrain.

All day today into tonight, there’s the chance we see additional rain chances! Scattered activity cannot be ruled out with about a 60% threat of showers. Watch for localized heavy downpours that could lead to street flooding in some areas, much like we were seeing earlier.

Of course, this is going to mean temperatures rise into mostly upper 80s or low 90s by mid-week next week, feeling much hotter! Typical forecasts for late June!

Right now, no immediate concerns amid open waters! These next 48 hours look calm as far as potential tropical development Watching just one tropical wave off of Africa’s coast with minimal chances for organization on satellite plus another off of the East Coast!

Keep up as more information in WGNO.com articles plus each newscast will be available the whole day today. Catch us live during WGNO News at 10PM!

New Orleans 7 Day & Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Sunday

84° / 77°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 0% 84° 77°

Monday

87° / 78°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 58% 87° 78°

Tuesday

86° / 77°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 58% 86° 77°

Wednesday

87° / 77°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 58% 87° 77°

Thursday

86° / 78°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 58% 86° 78°

Friday

86° / 77°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 45% 86° 77°

Saturday

84° / 77°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 46% 84° 77°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

83°

7 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
49%
83°

81°

8 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
81°

79°

9 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
79°

79°

10 PM
Mostly Cloudy
8%
79°

79°

11 PM
Mostly Cloudy
8%
79°

78°

12 AM
Mostly Cloudy
16%
78°

79°

1 AM
Mostly Cloudy
22%
79°

78°

2 AM
Mostly Cloudy
24%
78°

78°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
24%
78°

78°

4 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
78°

78°

5 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
78°

78°

6 AM
Mostly Cloudy
24%
78°

79°

7 AM
Showers
45%
79°

81°

8 AM
Showers
58%
81°

83°

9 AM
Showers
44%
83°

84°

10 AM
Showers
37%
84°

84°

11 AM
Showers
47%
84°

85°

12 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
85°

86°

1 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
42%
86°

86°

2 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
86°

87°

3 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
32%
87°

86°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
24%
86°

86°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
24%
86°

85°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
24%
85°

